Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) Shares Gap Up to $5.70

Shares of Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.95. Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 370,394 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.67.

In other Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) news, insider James Parsons bought 174,147 shares of Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £10,448.82 ($13,651.45).

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

