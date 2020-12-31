Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $7.74. Ashford shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 78,348 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AINC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Ashford by 209.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ashford during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Ashford Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.