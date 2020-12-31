Ashish R. Parikh Sells 86,729 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HT stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

