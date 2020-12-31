Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) vs. ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Critical Contrast

ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ESP Resources has a beta of 5.53, indicating that its share price is 453% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashland Global has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.9% of Ashland Global shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Ashland Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ESP Resources and Ashland Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A Ashland Global -21.84% 5.40% 2.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESP Resources and Ashland Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ashland Global $2.33 billion 2.06 -$508.00 million $2.80 28.29

ESP Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashland Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ESP Resources and Ashland Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashland Global 0 2 7 0 2.78

Ashland Global has a consensus target price of $87.56, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Ashland Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashland Global is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Summary

Ashland Global beats ESP Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESP Resources

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts. This segment offers its solutions for the pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. Its Intermediates and Solvents produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

