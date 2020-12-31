Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.74

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 19206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

