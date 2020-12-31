AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a positive rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 52.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

