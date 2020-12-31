Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.79

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 129947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

ATHA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.87). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $706,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

