Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAWW. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.35. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,686.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.