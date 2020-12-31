Atomic Wallet Coin Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $42,392.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

