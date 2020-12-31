Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.29. Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

About Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 596 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

