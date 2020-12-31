Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.29. Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

About Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 596 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit