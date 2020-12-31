Augur (REP) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Augur has a total market capitalization of $178.21 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $16.20 or 0.00055688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00292337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.02005640 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

