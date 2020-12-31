Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Shares Down 6.2%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

About Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.