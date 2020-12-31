Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AVID has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $623.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

