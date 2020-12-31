Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.45. Avinger shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 124,914 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis decreased their target price on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Avinger by 284.1% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.