(AXY.TO) (TSE:AXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

(AXY.TO) (TSE:AXY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.96. (AXY.TO) shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 44,526 shares changing hands.

(AXY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AXY)

Alterra Power Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, acquires, develops, and operates renewable power projects. The company operates 8 power plants totaling 825 megawatts (MW) of capacity, including Jimmie Creek run-of-river hydro facility in British Columbia; Dokie 1 wind farm in north-east British Columbia; Shannon Wind Farm in Texas; East Toba and Montrose Creek run-of-river power plants in south-west British Columbia; Svartsengi and Reykjanes geothermal facilities in Iceland; and Kokomo solar facility in Indiana.

