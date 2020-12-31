Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

AYRWF opened at $23.70 on Friday. Ayr Strategies has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

