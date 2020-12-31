Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) a €16.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.20 ($19.06).

Shares of DIC opened at €13.46 ($15.84) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. DIC Asset AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a fifty-two week high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

