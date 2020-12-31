Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Stock Price Up 4%

Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN)

Balincan USA, Inc operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp.

