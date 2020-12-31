Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Banano has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $35,827.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00127572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00180501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00562540 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,715 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,260,243 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

