Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 434,759 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. 38,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

