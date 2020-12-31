Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken Sells 90,270 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.36, a P/E/G ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.61. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $32,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 622.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 147,013 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 229.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 195,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

