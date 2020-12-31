Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ BAND opened at $160.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.36, a P/E/G ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.61. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,551 shares of company stock valued at $27,206,910. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.