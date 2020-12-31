BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several brokerages have commented on BKU. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

