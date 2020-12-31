Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBSI. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of BBSI opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.