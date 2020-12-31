BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.61

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.61 and traded as low as $92.80. BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) shares last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 211,203 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The firm has a market cap of £400.79 million and a PE ratio of 84.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.61.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) Company Profile (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.