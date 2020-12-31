BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.50

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.50 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.38), with a volume of 39632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.88.

About BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

