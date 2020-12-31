Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $73.78. Approximately 1,241,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 273,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $608,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $356,000.

Beam Global Company Profile (NYSE:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

