Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.89

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $4.20. Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 146,412 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60.

Get Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Davies bought 88,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,664 ($3,480.53).

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. It explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. The Company's flagship project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.