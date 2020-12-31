Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €130.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.27 ($132.09).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

SAF opened at €119.00 ($140.00) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €99.98. Safran SA has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.