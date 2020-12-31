Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Berry Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $300.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.97.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

