BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Dec 31st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings. BEST posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE BEST opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. BEST has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter worth $95,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 42.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 28.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

