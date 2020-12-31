BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,024.00

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,024 ($26.44) and last traded at GBX 2,022.50 ($26.42), with a volume of 729526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,964.40 ($25.67).

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,862.50 ($24.33).

Get BHP Group (BHP.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,830.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,719.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.