BidaskClub Downgrades Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) to Sell

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of FRG opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

