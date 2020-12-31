BidaskClub Downgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HTHT. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.94.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.78. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $252,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

