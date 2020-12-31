BidaskClub Downgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 56.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 91,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.