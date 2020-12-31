BidaskClub Downgrades Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) to Hold

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.25 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $258,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.