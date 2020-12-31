BidaskClub Lowers Canaan (NYSE:CAN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Canaan (NYSE:CAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE:CAN opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Canaan by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares during the last quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.