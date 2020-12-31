BidaskClub Lowers Canaan (NYSE:CAN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Canaan (NYSE:CAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NYSE:CAN opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $8.69.
Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
