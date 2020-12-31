BidaskClub Lowers FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) to Sell

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ FSKR opened at $16.01 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.