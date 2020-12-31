BidaskClub Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. 140166 started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.94.

SEDG stock opened at $319.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $335.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $952,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

