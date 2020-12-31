BidaskClub Lowers Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $64.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $503,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $884,082. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $17,019,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $12,725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 112,465 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 244.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21,840.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,797 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.