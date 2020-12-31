BidaskClub Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Buy

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TTEC by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 20.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

