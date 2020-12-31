BidaskClub Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Hold

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

USX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $101,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

