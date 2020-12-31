BidaskClub Upgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to “Strong-Buy”

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

