BidaskClub Upgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to “Buy”

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 166,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 84,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

