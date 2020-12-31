BIKI (BIKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.14 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. BIKI has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $753,114.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIKI has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One BIKI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00301006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.43 or 0.02033326 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

