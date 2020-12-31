Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.98

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 2052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

BDSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

