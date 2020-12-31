Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Hits $58.17 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $58.17 million and $220,097.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for about $129.28 or 0.00446034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00199650 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029396 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

