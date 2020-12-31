Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 2% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $8.39 or 0.00028802 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $146.89 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00218285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.