Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101,113.63

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Graviex. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $101,113.63 and $3,915.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Graviex and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

