BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,153.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $664,741.32 and $86,153.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00220177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00028933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00036524 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 144.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

